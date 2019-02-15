Sarah Sanders On Ann Coulter — She’s Not ‘An Influential Voice In This Country’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back on conservative pundit Ann Coulter Friday afternoon after the conservative columnist insulted President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency at the southern border.

Perino stated, “This just in from Ann Coulter. This is a tweet from her just now, about an hour ago, she said ‘This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran against the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his.’ Do you think the media over-exaggerates the influence that somebody like Ann Coulter has on the White House?”

“I don’t think Ann Coulter has any influence over this White House or influence over much of anything, to be honest. I don’t think she did before the president became the president, I don’t think she does now. I just don’t see her as being an influential voice in this country, and certainly not one in this building,” Sanders responded.

This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Sanders’ response to Coulter’s tweet came after the president mentioned Coulter during the speech he gave earlier in the day, where he formally announced his decision to declare a national emergency. (RELATED: Trump Will Sign Border Bill, Declare National Emergency)

“Ann Coulter, I don’t know her. I hardly know her. I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year,” Trump responded to a reporter’s question. “But the press loves saying, ‘Ann Coulter.’ Probably if I did speak to her, she’d be very nice. I just don’t have the time to speak to her. I would speak to her. I have nothing against her.”

The goal is to get Trump’s stupidest voters to say “HE’S FIGHTING!” No he’s not. If he signs this bill, it’s over. https://t.co/6DQSkqxV8h — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Coulter has previously been critical of the president’s handling of the recent partial government shutdown and the ensuing battle over funding for the wall.

