Emma Watson Shares Photo Taken By Former ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton

Emma Watson got the internet spun up into a frenzy with a Sunday Instagram post.

The superstar actress posted a photo of herself in a backwards hat sitting in what appears to be in some kind of jeep.

Seems pretty standard, right? Well, not so fast, my friends. The photo was taken by former "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton.

She captioned the Instagram snap, "Friends capture you best @t22felton."

View this post on Instagram Friends capture you best @t22felton A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Feb 17, 2019 at 2:28pm PST

How do I know this photo successfully spun the internet up? That picture has almost five million likes! Five million! That is absurd.

Here's the fact of the matter. "Harry Potter" had a cultural impact from an entertainment perspective that is unlike anything I've ever seen before.

Anytime former members of the cast get together, it’s bound to create waves. That’s just a fact.

Now, if Watson and Daniel Radcliffe ever get in the same room again or star taking photos together, you really can expect fans to go wild.

Well done, Emma. It’s always great to remember a fun piece of our childhoods.