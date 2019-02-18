‘Shall We Call It On Smollett?’ — Greg Gutfeld Drags Gullible Media For Latest Hate Crime Hoax Fail

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld ripped the liberal media for having their “faces covered in egg” after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s story about having been the victim of a hate crime fell apart.

WATCH:



“Shall we call it on Smollett?” Gutfeld asked. “The police no longer consider Jussie Smollett a victim. Queue faces covered in egg.”

The network then played a media montage on Smollett’s original claims from major networks like CNN and MSNBC, which later even included actress Ellen Page blaming the attack on Vice President Mike Pence.

“Meanwhile, we kept quiet,” said Gutfeld. “Sure the idea of Trumpers wandering in subzero Chicago at 2:00 a.m. carrying bleach and a noose, attacking some actor from a show they don’t even watch without taking his phone, wallet or sandwich seemed about as real as me joining “The View,” but Smollett was the perfect victim for a media that deems any skepticism heresy.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr., Others Slam Jussie Smollett, Media Coverage Surrounding Alleged Trump Supporter Perpetrated Hate Crime)

The Fox News host argued that the “press orgy that attracts” the hoaxes keep them from being rare.

“Now the media circles its wagons,” he said, naming several major media outlets that fell for the hoax, despite CNN’s claim that “only the celebrity press fell for this.”

“CNN says Smollett’s actions set back the movement,” Gutfeld said. “No, it didn’t. Maybe it set back the hoax crime movement and that’s good. Perhaps the media might think first so it will have fewer hoaxes, but don’t count on it. The media says no one should be pleased by the events that fake hoaxes hurt real victims but they never mention the groups who are falsely accused. Seriously, this could have led to real violence against them.”

Gutfeld expressed his satisfaction that what people at first thought was a hate crime “fell apart,” because it “once again proves we are less racist than the media wants us to be.”

