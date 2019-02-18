REPORT: Hollywood Box Office Revenue For Winter Hits Near Decade Low

Hollywood has struggled mightily to start 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

Revenue for the first seven weeks of 2019 has hit an eight-year low, capped by what looks to be the worst Presidents Day weekend in at least 15 years. January was down more than 15 percent from the prior year sans a breakout hit or a carryover holiday hit such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman last year, or a Star Wars pic the three previous years. Revenue for January 2019 came in at roughly $812 million, the lowest since 2011. … So far, February hasn’t brought much relief. Revenue for the month is also at its lowest level since 2011, according to Comscore.

There are two people at whom I’d point all the blame if I was looking to do such a thing, and they’re pictured below.

View this post on Instagram RG @variety | Alright, alright, alright again. A post shared by Serenity (@serenityfilm) on Jan 11, 2019 at 4:56pm PST

That’s right. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway were supposed to crush it at the box office with “Serenity.” Clearly, that didn’t happen. The movie bombed and what was supposed to be a January hit in my eyes turned out to be one of the worst movies ever made. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie ‘Serenity‘ Earns Only $4.8 Million At The Box Office)

If “Serenity” had blown up at the box office instead of being maybe the worst film ever made, then maybe the numbers wouldn’t be so damn bad.

This is coming from somebody who actually is a big McConaughey fan, but you have to call a spade a spade. That move was terrible, made virtually no money and was an embarrassment to cinema.

Come to think of it, I can’t remember the last movie in the past month that really made me feel like I had to see it.

Hollywood needs to get its act figured out before the downward spiral continues. There’s just no excuse for numbers this pathetic.

Give us good content! It’s what the people are demanding.

