Melania Shares Never-Before-Seen Sketches Of Work By Karl Lagerfeld And Says Goodbye To The ‘Genius’

Melania Trump remembered her friend legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with never-before-seen sketches that he did of a skirt suit for her, following news Tuesday of his death. He was 85.

“Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld,” the first lady, who always looks fantastic, captioned her post on Instagram, along with a couple snaps of her with this famous designer. In one of the shots, she shared a sketch of a white suit he did for her that she wore to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in February 2017.

The headline of the sketch read, “Mrs. Melania Trump” and included his thoughts about the outfit, including “a large belt,” “pencil skirt” and the use of “soft peplum.” It is quite a peek into the mind of the artist. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Here are a few more pictures of the gorgeous long-sleeve suit with a high collar and buttons he designed for FLOTUS. As you can see, it fit her perfectly. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the look she completed with loose hair and white high heels.