Melania Wows In Chocolate Poncho And Boots Combo For Trip To Palm Beach

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out wearing a chocolate-colored poncho and black high-heeled boots combo leaving the White House Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for Palm Beach from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk towards the Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House prior to their departure on February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Earlier, President Trump declared a national emergency to build a wall on the border. He and the first lady are traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long coat that she paired with a black turtleneck and pants as she joined President Donald Trump boarding Marine One for a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for Palm Beach from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

She completed the fashionable look with loose hair, sunglasses, black boots and a large dark-brown purse.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk towards the Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House prior to their departure on February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Earlier, President Trump declared a national emergency to build a wall on the border. He and the first lady are traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for Palm Beach from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

On Thursday, FLOTUS looked just as great when she showed up in a head-to-toe pink outfit for a trip to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

US First Lady Melania Trump visits children to celebrate Valentine's Day at the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 14, 2019. - The Children's Inn at NIH serves as a home for children undergoing medical treatment and their families. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump makes fills Valentines Day boxes with candy with 10-year-old immunedeficiency patient Avery (L) from Festus, Missouri and 9-year-old Josue (R) of Puerto Rico as she visits with children during a Valentineís Day visit with young patients at the Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Melania’s looks during the winter months are truly unforgettable and many of those can be viewed here.

