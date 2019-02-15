Melania Wows In Chocolate Poncho And Boots Combo For Trip To Palm Beach
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out wearing a chocolate-colored poncho and black high-heeled boots combo leaving the White House Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for Palm Beach from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk towards the Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House prior to their departure on February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the fashionable look with loose hair, sunglasses, black boots and a large dark-brown purse.
US First Lady Melania Trump visits children to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 14, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump makes fills Valentines Day boxes with candy with 10-year-old immunedeficiency patient Avery (L) from Festus, Missouri and 9-year-old Josue (R) of Puerto Rico as she visits with children during a Valentineís Day visit with young patients at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
