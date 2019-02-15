Melania Wows In Chocolate Poncho And Boots Combo For Trip To Palm Beach

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out wearing a chocolate-colored poncho and black high-heeled boots combo leaving the White House Friday.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long coat that she paired with a black turtleneck and pants as she joined President Donald Trump boarding Marine One for a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fashionable look with loose hair, sunglasses, black boots and a large dark-brown purse.

On Thursday, FLOTUS looked just as great when she showed up in a head-to-toe pink outfit for a trip to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Melania’s looks during the winter months are truly unforgettable and many of those can be viewed here.