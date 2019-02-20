Celebrate Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Jennifer Love Hewitt’s birthday Thursday.

In honor of the 40-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping moments on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Waco, Texas, the "Heartbreakers" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1984 after her family moved to Los Angeles and she got a part on Disney's "Kids Incorporated."

But it wasn't until she landed a part on the hit Fox series "Party of Five" ten years later that she became a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. The part catapulted her career and soon she would start appearing in such films as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997 and "The Tuxedo" in 2002.

During her career, she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. She's also considered one of the most beautiful woman in Hollywood and has graced the cover of numerous magazines over the years.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer!