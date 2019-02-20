Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gets NYPD Reassignment After Media Harassment

Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin, an officer for the New York Police Department, has been reassigned to driver duty after being harassed by media.

According to a TMZ report, the decision came after news reporters from a big name broadcast station showed up at the NYPD precinct that McLoughlin works at. Better to get ahead of the problem now then to wait for it to get messy.

Lambert announced her marriage to McLoughlin in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day. She wrote, “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Apparently they met three months earlier when Lambert was in New York City promoting the new Pistol Annie’s album. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Secretly Weds NYPD Officer. Here’s How Long They Dated Before Tying The Knot)

Getting married in secret these days with the way social media works is a huge accomplishment for these two. I am not sure how they pulled it off, but good for them. To be able to keep their entire relationship essentially secret for months means she must have really good friends who don’t leak things about her private life.

Lambert’s new hubby definitely might need some time to adjust to the new fame now that their relationship is out in the open.

The most pressing question about this situation is how did these two even meet? McLoughlin seems like a pretty normal dude. He is living the life that so many people would kill for. To randomly meet a famous person and then to fall in love is everyone’s dream.

They might have some issues to work through though to make this marriage last. McLoughlin is not moving to Nashville to be with Lambert. I’m not sure how long this will last before someone has to make a move. New York is close to Nashville, but not that close. How long will this marriage last?

Everyone knows Miranda Lambert is a heartbreaker.