Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush: Smollett ‘Devious,’ ‘Disgraceful’

A Democratic member of the Congressional Black Caucus unloaded on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett after the actor was arrested Thursday for allegedly filing a false police report.

Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush shredded Smollett as “devious,” and “disgraceful” in a statement released Thursday night. Rush represents Illinois first congressional district, which encompasses parts of Chicago, where the “Empire” star allegedly staged a “hate crime.”

My statement regarding Jussie Smollett: “I am beyond disappointed and extremely infuriated at Smollett’s brazen, devious, and disgraceful behavior. I am outraged that he orchestrated an inflammatory story, which he knew would further divide this nation.” pic.twitter.com/VBdVLb0bs3 — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) February 21, 2019

“I am beyond disappointed and extremely infuriated at Smollett’s brazen, devious, and disgraceful behavior,” Rush said. “I am outraged that he orchestrated an inflammatory story which he knew would further divide this nation.”

Rush also ripped Smollett for taking away attention from actual “hate crime” victims. (RELATED: Judge Nap Says Smollett Could Face Multiple Charges After Arrest)

“I hope Smollett is aware that his reprehensible behavior may make it harder for real victims to come forward and their journey for justice more difficult,” Rush said.

After Smollett alleged that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, Rush sprinted to his defense and demanded an FBI investigation.

“As you are aware, crimes of this nature strike fear at the very core of a community and have a long-lasting impact on its members,” Rush wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray last month. “They are, therefore, rightfully characterized as hate crimes.”

