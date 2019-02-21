Rep. Ilhan Omar Traveled With Pro-Communist, Anti-American Witness For Peace Group

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is again inviting questions over the political company she keeps.

In a story first reported Tuesday by the Washington Free Beacon, Omar traveled as a delegate with the left-wing Witness for Peace group. The group was formed to oppose President Ronald Reagan’s anti-communist policies in Central America.

Since then, it has built relations with Cuba’s communists and stood in solidarity with Venezuela’s economic chaos, opining that “Venezuela is not alone” and defending the country’s “legitimate” president. The group also seeks to remove the United States from Guantanamo Bay while one of its board members has called for the “eradication of Israel,” the Free Beacon notes. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s Minnesota Congressional District Is The Terror-Recruiting Capitol Of The US)

A quick perusal of the Witness for Peace website reveals an organization that remains firmly rooted in the Cold War — on the Soviet Union’s side. The group is unabashedly pro-Cuban and warns that Guantanamo is not “just a naval base” but a location “where unspeakable human rights violations are committed by U.S. military officials in the name of the War on Terror.”

It is just the latest in a series of political gaffes and foreign policy revelations from the Muslim congresswoman. She recently accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of buying support for Israel from members of Congress.

She is also scheduled to fundraise for the pro-Hamas group Council for American-Islamic Relations in March and suggested that opposition to Venezuelan despot Nicolas Maduro amounted to an attempted “coup” by the United States.

Additionally, Ilhan criticized President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address for his remarks opposing late-term abortion policy. (RELATED: Rep. Omar Warns Trump About ‘Policing Women’s Bodies’ After President Commits To Banning Late-Term Abortion)

“After traveling to Honduras as part of the Witness for Peace delegation, I’ve returned home with a heavy heart and deep concern for the electoral process and human rights crisis the people of Honduras are enduring,” Omar tweeted in 2017.

As Fox News noted Thursday, the latest revelation might affect Omar’s membership on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

