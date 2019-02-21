Here’s A Round-Up Of Jussie Smollett’s Worst Tweets About President Trump And His Supporters

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Before Jussie Smollett made national news by allegedly orchestrating a “hate crime” against himself, the “Empire” actor and prolific tweeter made a habit of directing a healthy number of those tweets against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Here’s a round-up:

Smollett made his opinion of Donald Trump clear as early as 2011.

But when Trump became a presidential candidate, things really heated up:

Then, Trump won:

Finally, something that looks like it won’t be happening anytime soon, or ever:

After turning himself in to Chicago police Friday, Smollett’s bail was set at $100,000, and the 36-year-old actor was forced to surrender his passport as a condition of his release. He is charged so far with a felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Although Smollett faces a possible three years in prison for that charge, the potential federal charges that could be brought as a result of a white powder-filled letter he allegedly sent to himself could result in up to ten more years in prison. (RELATED: That Time Jussie Smollett Called Trump Supporters ‘Clowns’ And A ‘National Disgrace’)

Several liberal politicians who rushed to judgment based on Smollett’s initial claims either deleted their original tweets or issued statements condemning his alleged actions.

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : donald trump jussie smollett
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller