Here’s A Round-Up Of Jussie Smollett’s Worst Tweets About President Trump And His Supporters

Before Jussie Smollett made national news by allegedly orchestrating a “hate crime” against himself, the “Empire” actor and prolific tweeter made a habit of directing a healthy number of those tweets against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Here’s a round-up:

Smollett made his opinion of Donald Trump clear as early as 2011.

I think someone should kick Donald Trumps ass… That’s all. — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) December 15, 2011

But when Trump became a presidential candidate, things really heated up:

I’m convinced D.Trump is either as ignorant as he seems or a brilliant democrat single handedly trying 2 take down the GOP #YallBeingHustled — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) October 26, 2015

I find it hard 2 believe that Trumps purchased intellect would really have him believe this is a good choice 4 the American people or world. — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) November 20, 2015

If people of all races,religions, cultures & sexualities would join 2 make LOVE be their business then no Mogul of Hate like Trump can lead. — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) March 2, 2016

Keep saying Trump won’t win but unless we get up & get our asses out to vote…This will be a catastrophe unexplainable to our children. — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) March 2, 2016

The Trump way of campaigning… Take a pile of bullshit lies, sprinkle a drop of truth on top & call it “FACT”. I pray we aren’t this dumb???????? — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) May 21, 2016

Well my brother I need u 2 get back in b4 we get Chump as president. We must join together. U know ya boy is right???????? https://t.co/6NQx1waF5d — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) June 8, 2016

Ladies & gents…the republican candidate for President of the U.S.A. Disgusted. Or we COULD talk about #GunControl https://t.co/ncIUtmZegE — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) June 12, 2016

Then, Trump won:

Trump stole a presidency. White supremacist cabinet. Syrians being exterminated. Tell DC 2 get real criminals & let the kid smoke her damn j https://t.co/PBlmOAwESc — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) December 14, 2016

Exactly. And this is not a joke or for your further entertainment. This is the Faux President of the United States. Despicable. #Resist https://t.co/LnOhfVCaYj — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) February 16, 2017

Get that dude out of office as president… https://t.co/W9qS4Jwr0A — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) February 20, 2017

So now Trump gets to appoint a new #FBIDirector? How will they fairly investigate Trump? Isn’t that a conflict of int…????got it. #CORRUPTION https://t.co/VyhPHU6lFo — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) May 9, 2017

Pathetic excuse by U.S.”President” to show no condolence & further sell/spew/spit his white supremest, xenophobic, racism as fact. GTFOH https://t.co/qVV19ZvMXH — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) June 5, 2017

Shut the hell up you bitch ass nigga. You will continue to run this country further into the ground and risk lives every time you breathe. You’re not the president. Just a dumpster full of hate. FOH. Sick to my stomach that literal shit currently represents America to the world. https://t.co/qoNWllmZIm — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 12, 2018

Dear @realDonaldTrump… you are a disgusting, racist, piece of trash… Sincerely, Everyone who is not a disgusting, racist, piece of trash. ???????? — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 12, 2018

Not true. They’ve always been racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, anti-immigrant, etc. Scummy @BillOReilly was there before 45. 45 capitalized on the @foxnews culture and made it work for him. Birds of a dirty feather… they flock together. https://t.co/OspbifQCGB — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) May 14, 2018

.@AOC is only speaking facts. This is so far beyond political party affiliation. Across the world…no matter the border…from sea to shining sea…45 and all his white hooded cohorts are a national disgrace. And if you support them…so are you. Clowns. pic.twitter.com/Qz4uIjF7xa — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 20, 2019

Finally, something that looks like it won’t be happening anytime soon, or ever:

After turning himself in to Chicago police Friday, Smollett’s bail was set at $100,000, and the 36-year-old actor was forced to surrender his passport as a condition of his release. He is charged so far with a felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Although Smollett faces a possible three years in prison for that charge, the potential federal charges that could be brought as a result of a white powder-filled letter he allegedly sent to himself could result in up to ten more years in prison. (RELATED: That Time Jussie Smollett Called Trump Supporters ‘Clowns’ And A ‘National Disgrace’)

Several liberal politicians who rushed to judgment based on Smollett’s initial claims either deleted their original tweets or issued statements condemning his alleged actions.

