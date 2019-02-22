Todd Compares The Mueller Report To ‘A Category 5 Hurricane’

MSNBC host Chuck Todd compared the special counsel’s incoming report to a category 5 hurricane during his show on Friday afternoon.

WATCH:

“They won’t say anything beyond next week, but that’s an important caveat. And, any minute now, the special counsel’s office will file a sentencing memorandum in the Paul Manafort case. It could be huge memorandum that could tell us even more of what Mueller is investigating,” Todd began. (RELATED: MSNBC Airs Pathetic Graph About Trump’s Tweeting Habits)

“All of this as everyone gears up for the big one: the Mueller report itself. Look, I’m from Florida and what we’ve got here is the Washington equivalent of what happens when a Category 5 hurricane is forecasted to make landfall,” he continued. “There’s the cone of projection, we’re all expecting this Mueller storm to hit the White House and Trump Tower. But the Mueller models are all over the map.”

Todd continued, “The Democratic models have a direct hit on the White House, in fact some legal experts are modeling a once in a century storm that makes land fall multiple times. The White House model has it staying at sea. And then there’s even one model from Trump loyalists like Jim Jordan that has it somehow totally making an unexpected turn over Hillary Clinton’s house. ”

Earlier on Friday, Fox News reported that Mueller will not be delivering his report to the Justice Department next week.

