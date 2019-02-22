Trump Denies Any Responsibility For Coast Guardsman’s Terror Plot

President Donald Trump denied accusations that he is at all responsible for a Coast Guardsman’s plans to attack Democratic politicians and journalists.

During a pool spray in the Oval Office on Friday, the president addressed the news that federal authorities had arrested a Coast Guard lieutenant Thursday who stockpiled guns and ammunition and was planning a large-scale terror attack to “establish a white homeland.”

Among the lieutenant’s targets were Joe Scarborough, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: Coast Guard Lieutenant Allegedly Planned To Slaughter Politicians And Journalists)

“I’m actually getting a very final briefing and a very complete briefing in about two hours,” Trump said in response to a question about the incident. “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a very sad thing when a thing like that happens.”

WATCH:

“Do you think you bear any responsibility for moderating your language when it comes to that?” NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked the president.

“No,” he replied. “I think my language is very nice.”

