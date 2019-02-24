Oscars Ditched Host Over Offensive Content — Tina Fey Grabbed Amy Poehler’s Boob 5 Minutes In

The Academy Awards went without an official host after actor and comedian Kevin Hart withdrew over old offensive tweets — but less than five minutes into the broadcast, Tina Fey grabbed Amy Poehler’s boob.

Fey and Poehler took the stage along with Maya Rudolph to kick off the entire show, and Fey started by taking a crack at the Academy for choosing to go ahead without a host.

“Good evening and welcome to the 1 millionth academy awards,” Fey began. “We are not your hosts. But we’re going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get ‘USA Today’ tomorrow will think that we hosted.”

Rudolph jumped in then, taking a jab at President Donald Trump. “So, just a quick update, in case you’re confused. There is no host tonight. There won’t be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall,” she added.

The trio of comedic actresses remained onstage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress — which went to Regina King for her role in “Beale Street”— and Poehler noted that she believes all women are great “supporting actresses.”

“We’re here to present the award for outstanding supporting actress. Although, in my experience, they’re all outstanding, because women naturally support each other … That’s very, very true. For example, I support both of you financially.”

Fey then reached across to Poehler’s chest, cracking, “And I hold your boobs while you jog.” (RELATED: Tina Fey: I’m Done With This Apology Culture)

In spite of a move that could be considered questionable — especially in the age of #metoo — Twitter quickly rallied behind the three women, asking the Academy to just let them host the whole show already.

