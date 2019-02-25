Jussie Smollett Reportedly Paid Abel Osundairo $3,500 For Nutrition And Workout Plan

Jussie Smollett’s $3,500 check reportedly paid Abel Osundairo for a nutrition and workout plan.

TMZ obtained a copy of the check to Osundairo where the memo line reads “[five] week Nutrition/Workout program (Don’t Go).” Smollett had gained weight and wanted to get into better shape before filming a music video shirtless. The video was scheduled to be filmed on Feb. 23.

Osundairo has the video below posted to his personal Youtube account. The video features Osundairo discussing his fitness program restart after his injury last year.

The check was dated Jan. 23, six days before Smollett allegedly staged his own hate crime. TMZ also obtained the text messages between Smollett and Osundairo discussing his eating habits. On the day before the attack, Osundairo sent a message to Smollett reminding him to get in 45 minutes of cardio even though he was traveling.

Sources connected to Smollett told TMZ the $3,500 breaks down to $600-per-week for the workout plan and $100-per-week for the nutrition plan for five weeks.

Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson, appeared exclusively on “Good Morning America” Monday to discuss the case. He told Robin Roberts “There’s still a lot of physical evidence, video evidence and testimony that simply does not support his version of what happened.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Legal Team Won’t Admit He Isn’t A Victim)

Johnson emphasized, “It’s important for people to recognize it’s not the Chicago Police Department saying he did something — it’s the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying this.”