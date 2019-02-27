Ilhan Omar Claims Trump Has ‘Markings Of A Dictator’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said President Donald Trump has the “markings of a dictator” in a Rolling Stone interview published Wednesday.

Omar told the magazine that impeaching Trump is “inevitable” and comparable to overthrowing a dictator.

“I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. [Vice President Mike] Pence is an ideologue, and the ideology he holds is more terrifying to me and my constituents,” Omar said.

“And we have not had a full impeachment that removes the president from office. Nations struggle any time [they] overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator,” she added. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Gave Interviews To Host Who Called Israel ‘Jewish ISIS’ And Compared Hamas To Holocaust Victims)

Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley also compared Trump to a dictator on Wednesday, likening the president to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“A president and a dictator met in Hanoi. One has demanded unquestioned loyalty, bragged about his nuclear arsenal, attacked the press, and employed family members as his advisors. The other is Kim Jong-un,” Merkley wrote in a tweet.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) pushed a similar theme on Wednesday, calling Trump “a threat to our country” in a fundraising text to supporters. “It’s up to us to make him a one-term president,” the text said, urging donations to the DNC.

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer previously compared Trump to Kim Jong Un and former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in Facebook ads Steyer bought before the midterm elections.

The ads accused the president of following a “dictator’s playbook” modeled by tyrants like Un, Hussein and former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.