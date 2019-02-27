Northwestern Football Player Cameron Green Quits Over Head Injury Concerns

Northwestern wide receiver Cameron Green is done with the sport, and fear for his head is the reason why.

Green was a top receiver in the Big Ten, and snagged four touchdowns last season. Yet, that still wasn’t enough for him to keep on the field for the Wildcats.

“Unfortunately, due to concussion and head injuries within my family, I have chosen to step away from the game,” Green explained in part in a Monday Twitter post. (RELATED: Pat Fitzgerald’s Agent Says He Will Not Interview With A Single NFL Team)

This is the biggest fear the NFL has right now. The league knows it will be in big trouble if players flee the ship for fear of concussions and other head injuries.

San Francisco 49ers star Chris Borland shook the league when he abruptly retired after a season a few years back. Now, Green has followed in Borland’s steps, and I’m sure the people in the NFL don’t want this super publicized.

Now, there hasn’t been a mass exodus yet, and there probably never will be in the near future. Football is universally loved throughout the country, and it is getting safer.

There’s no need for panic right now, but if more people follow in Green’s path, then there might be a serious problem.

The last thing the NFL wants is elite college players quitting before even taking a shot at the NFL.

