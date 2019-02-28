Kevin Hart Teams Up With Lil Dicky For Show On FX

Kevin Hart has a new project in the works with rapper Lil Dicky.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the project Wednesday:

FX has picked up a comedy series starring comedian and rapper Lil Dicky, with Kevin Hart as one of its executive producers. In the untitled show, Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd, will play a suburban guy in his late 20s who becomes convinced he’s destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world.

So, this pretty much just sounds like it’s going to be Lil Dicky playing himself in an FX series. Don’t get me wrong, I’m here for that. That’s the kind of content that I live for.

For those of you who don’t know, Lil Dicky is one of the most entertaining people in music. He’s kind of awkward, hilarious and his music bangs. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

Plus, Kevin Hart is also one of the funniest guys on the planet. It seems like a match made in heaven. Dicky and Hart joining forces is bound to be great.

FX also has a great history of producing solid shows. Look no further than “Always Sunny” and “Justified” if you need proof of that fact.

I have no doubt this will be just as good.

There’s no release date yet for the untitled show, but I’ll be sure to update you all whenever I have more information.

