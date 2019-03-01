Celebrating Daniel Craig On His 51st Birthday

William Davis | Contributor

Daniel Craig was born March 2, 1968.

The superstar actor turns 51 years old Saturday. The suave British actor has starred in a variety of films, but is certainly best known for being one of the most beloved James Bonds ever to hit the big screen. (RELATED: VOTE: What Is The Coolest James Bond Car Of All Time?) 

Craig took over the role as Bond starting in the 2006 film “Casino Royale.” Craig then went on to play the heroic secret service agent in three more films, and certainly made his mark in the role.

While Craig is certainly best known by fans for his role as Bond, that’s far from his only accomplishment on the big screen. Craig also starred in successful films such as “The Golden Compass,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and “Cowboys and Aliens.”

Craig is one of the world’s best actors and, at the young age of 51, his career is just getting started.

