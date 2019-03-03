UNC Coach Roy Williams Suffers Vertigo During Win Over Clemson

David Hookstead | Reporter

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams suffered a scary moment in a win over Clemson Saturday.

Williams went down to the floor, and appeared to be struggling as aid rushed to him. He was eventually helped up and walked off the court.

Williams addressed the incident with the press after the game, and told them he went down with a case of vertigo. (RELATED: Gonzaga Takes Top Spot In New AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Rises To 19)

It’s good to see Williams is going to be okay. It’s always very scary whenever anybody collapses for no apparent reason.

You could clearly tell in the video that he was struggling big time as he was helped off of the court.

 

It was also pretty classy from the Clemson crowd to show their support for Williams as he got help. There are lot of idiots in college sports fandoms, and I wouldn’t have been surprised at all if some people had starting booing.

Luckily, that wasn’t the case. Let’s all hope this was just a one off incident, and Williams will return better than ever.

