UNC Coach Roy Williams Suffers Vertigo During Win Over Clemson

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams suffered a scary moment in a win over Clemson Saturday.

Williams went down to the floor, and appeared to be struggling as aid rushed to him. He was eventually helped up and walked off the court.

Scary moment in UNC’s game as Roy Williams had to be helped off the court after dropping to one knee. Williams has previously been diagnosed with vertigo. pic.twitter.com/xhukXcM8LK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2019

Roy Williams collapses on the North Carolina sideline. Hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/68vjs1X4Ry — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) March 2, 2019

Williams addressed the incident with the press after the game, and told them he went down with a case of vertigo. (RELATED: Gonzaga Takes Top Spot In New AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Rises To 19)

Listen to what @UNC_Basketball head coach Roy Williams had to say about collapsing on the court late in the first half of Saturday’s win at Clemson. He says it’s vertigo and something he also dealt with in 2016.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/gt8wijcbqi — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) March 3, 2019

It’s good to see Williams is going to be okay. It’s always very scary whenever anybody collapses for no apparent reason.

You could clearly tell in the video that he was struggling big time as he was helped off of the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Mar 3, 2019 at 7:43am PST

It was also pretty classy from the Clemson crowd to show their support for Williams as he got help. There are lot of idiots in college sports fandoms, and I wouldn’t have been surprised at all if some people had starting booing.

Luckily, that wasn’t the case. Let’s all hope this was just a one off incident, and Williams will return better than ever.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter