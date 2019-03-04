Former Clinton Adviser Claims ‘Every Racist Voted For Trump’

Former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein asserted, in a Monday interview with Tucker Carlson, that every racist voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Donald Trump said, ‘What do you have to lose?'” Goodstein said, referencing to Trump’s message to black voters during the election. “To communities just like Selma, the answer was healthcare. We know that not every Trump voter was a racist. We know that. But every racist was a Trump voter. We know that, too.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Claimed Stacey Abrams Should Be Governor)

Goodstein’s comments came in response to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s speech in Selma, Alabama about voting rights, in which she blamed bigots for allegedly blocking thousands of legitimate votes on the basis of age or skin color. She also argued that racist ideals triumphed in the White House.

“When racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House; when hard-fought-for civil rights are being stripped back; when the single most important fight of our time, which makes it possible to fight every other fight and must be, as Frederick Douglass would say, our ‘North Star’ — the fight to protect our vote — is not gathering the momentum and the energy and the passion it deserves, we have a lot of work to do, don’t we?” Clinton concluded.