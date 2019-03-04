Sen. Hirono: Opposing AOC’s Green New Deal ‘Crazy’

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii asserted that people who oppose the “Green New Deal” have a “crazy position,” in a Monday interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

“What the Green New Deal stands for is a recognition that climate change is happening, not sticking our head in the sand,” Hirono said.

“So what’s really crazy is Trump and all his minions and his ilk who think that global warming and climate change is not happening and they’d rather just stick their heads in the sand, they offer absolutely zero in terms of what they would propose. So all they can do is mock and attack and I think that is a crazy position because they are denying the science behind climate change.” (RELATED: Trump Delights CPAC Crowd With Green New Deal Mockery)

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced the “Green New Deal” in February, and suggested that all air travel should be replaced with public transportation and more efficient rail transportation. She also suggested that the issue of climate change is serious enough that families should seriously consider not having children.

Despite the ambitious ideas, none of the “suggestions” are actually binding, should the measure pass into law. Instead, the bill would work as a guideline and inspiration for future lawmakers to address the coming climate crisis.