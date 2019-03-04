REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles Won’t Give Carson Wentz An Extension This Offseason

The team needs to see how Wentz recovers from the stress fracture in his back and whether he can finish a season for the first time in three years. He would conceivably want to increase his value, especially compared with classmate Jared Goff.

This makes a lot of sense. Foles is on the moves, but that doesn’t mean the Eagles are going are just going to hand the former NDSU star a big new deal.

We still don’t know for sure just how good Wentz is. We know he can play, but we also know he gets hurt more than a franchise quarterback should. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

As Philly.com pointed out, if he goes out and balls out as Goff signs a monster deal, then it sets the line for him. This isn’t the worst case scenario for anybody involved.

Were there really people who thought the Eagles were going to give Wentz a huge deal? It just seems so obvious to me that they were going to wait.

Again, this doesn’t mean he’s not going to get paid down the road. I’m sure he will. The QB market in the NFL is laughable, and Wentz is a young guy with lots of years ahead of him.

Hopefully for him, he goes out there and dominates in 2019. That will set him up for a big payday in a year.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter