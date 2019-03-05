Sowell on AOC: ‘She’s A Rising Star’ In Rhetoric, Not Facts

Award-winning economist Thomas Sowell asserted, in a Tuesday interview on Fox Business, that Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “a rising star” when it comes to picking rhetoric over facts.

“It depends on whether you people go by facts or by rhetoric. If you go by rhetoric, she’s a rising star,” Sowell said about the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

Sowell is far from the only conservative commentator to attack Ocasio-Cortez. Former Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen argued that the Democrat is “economically illiterate.”

“Ocasio-Cortez is driving the agenda of today’s Democratic Party — and her economic illiteracy is dangerous,” Thiessen argued in his Feb. 22 column in The Washington Post.

The freshman congresswoman last month announced an extensive resolution called the “Green New Deal,” which attempts to set a guideline for lawmakers to use in their efforts to ban air travel, promote fast, efficient rail, and eliminate livestock methane emissions. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Mom Says She Had To Leave New York Due To High Taxes)

Ocasio-Cortez has apparently failed to live up to her own lofty ideals, and a report surfaced in the New York Post that revealed the Democrat still used SUV’s and airplanes in her daily life.