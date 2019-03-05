Morning Mirror: FNC Meteorologist Janice Dean Has Jitters About Her New Book That Puts Phone Sex Request From Roger Ailes On Display

Quote of the Day:

“Omg please do NOT clip your fingernails on the Metro, people.”

Seung Min Kim, White House reporter, The Washington Post.

Eavesdrop Café

“My next door neighbor and his gf are having a fight in a different language. Lots of stomping, yelling, a door just shut. my ears are pressed to the wall like a creeper. I’m dying to know what they’re sayin.” — Pardes Seleh, Mediaite.

BREAKING NEWS: Montel Williams actually writes something useful

“Having just survived a stroke that should have killed me, my heart is broken for #LukePerry’s family. He was a kind, gentle soul who probably, not unlike me, never thought he was at risk. PLEASE, get your blood pressure checked and get a check up every year!!!” — MW.

How Michelle Malkin feels about Washington, D.C.

“So glad to be going home. I hate D.C.” — Michelle Malkin, conservative commentator.

CNN’s emotional Brian Stelter is ‘gobsmacked’ (eye roll)

“Kayleigh McEnany says Dems have ‘zero chance at winning legitimately’ in 2020. She’s ‘sowing the seeds of fundamental distrust in our electoral process,’ @MargaretHoover said on @CNNTonight. I was gobsmacked.” — Brian Stelter, CNN resident man baby and chief #NeverTrump media correspondent. ICYMI: Here’s the video of Stelter that’ll keep you laughing, watch here.

Weiner ex discusses age gaps in dating

“The age gap between Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson makes me feel a lot better about recently hooking up with a guy that’s 8 years younger than me.” — Sydney Elaine Leathers, forming sexting partner with ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.).

Janice Dean is nervous about her ‘deeply personal’ book

“I have to be honest. My book #mostlysunny comes out this Tuesday and I’ve never been more nervous in my life. It’s deeply personal and reveals more than I’ve shared with my family and closest friends. I could use some prayers to help me get through the anxiety.” — Janice Dean, meteorologist, co-host, FNC’s Fox & Friends. “I’ve taken a lot of chances in my life, but this feels like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I’m scared to death.”

Dean’s new book is called: “Mostly Sunny: How I Learned To Keep Smiling Through The Rainiest Days.” A few of the more personal details revealed in her book is her struggle with MS, instances involving a sexist boss like the late Roger Ailes, who she says asked her for phone sex, and a cosmetic procedure that went awry.

Sen. Brown has an unusual link to Luke Perry

“Very saddened by this loss. Luke Perry was not only a talented actor—but a warm, kind person who made his home state proud. My thoughts are with his friends, family, and loved ones.” — Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). (RELATED: Sen. Sherrod Brown’s Dad Delivered Baby Luke Perry)

This is what happens to Piers Morgan when he’s jetlagged…

“Thank you Shazzy. Chronic jet lagged ravaged sleep always puts me in a sassy mood.” — Piers Morgan, Daily Mail columnist, Wake Up Britain host.

CNN contributor achieves his high school weight

“Reached my ultimate goal, college weight, having lost 45 pounds and can now fit into my high school practice jersey. Also, boxing is hard. Going for 10 more pounds, but right now going for a celebratory/self-defeating Slurpee.” — Doug Heye, CNN contributor.

Confessional: Reporter met his wife on the job

“On Nov. 11, 2017, after a very long day shadowing a Cabinet secretary, I dropped by my local pub for a much-needed drink. And I randomly met this beautiful, wonderful, smart woman. She worked at the State Department and I joked that I needed help renewing my passport. I got her number. We’ve been inseparable ever since. Today at the Gridiron Sunday show, I proposed on stage in front of some 500 people. She said yes, and I look forward to an amazing life with Bridget. (For the record, I was in a suit for the proposal and not dressed as a border agent as pictured here).”

— Tommy Burr, Washington Bureau Chief, The Salt Lake Tribune.

Ben Smith gets results when he cries over spilled milk

BEN SMITH, digital media, formerly The Washington Examiner: “Metro car smells like sour milk this morning. #wmata.”

METRORAIL INFO: “Hey Ben, can you recall the four digit railcar number so we can have this cleaned up? -KP”

The Observer: Things are ‘dumb’ and ‘gross’

“Today was dumb and gross and hopefully we haven’t forgotten it by tomorrow.” — Nathaniel Friedman, GQ.

The Observer II: Sam Stein laments on ‘crazy’ news cycle

“Every elected official who was consumed by scandal in Virginia is still in office. A campaign worker accused the president of sexually harassing her less than two weeks ago and barely anyone cares. We just keep moving on, crazy news cycle to crazy news cycle.” — Sam Stein, The Daily Beast.

Patrick Howley puts Sen. Rand Paul on notice

“Hey, Rand Paul. You have a Napoleon Complex and your hipster act is tired. Support the President and I’ll go back to harmlessly not noticing you.” — Patrick Howley, EIC, Big League Politics. (RELATED: CNN Refuses To Let Patrick Howley Go Live)

Writer Moe Tkacik weighs in on female journos and weight

Gossip Roundup

Sebastian Gorka accuses Mediaite reporter of being in “drug-induced haze.” Here.

Report: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Fla)… hasn’t spoken to woman who said her aide sexually harassed her. Here.

Greenpeace founder Patrick Moore says AOC is a “pompous little twit” and a hypocrite. Here.

People are obviously saddened by the sudden loss of actor Luke Perry, who died this week just days after having a stroke at the age of 52. But…his pal and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty‘s special memory about Perry bringing his dog to a dog friendly café seems pretty weak. Lots of people bring their pooches to cafés. Here. Former ABC “The View” co-host Jedidiah Bila tweets, “’A couple of weeks ago in February, Luke and I met up for lunch. He chose the restaurant based on who would allow his dog.’ “A very special soul right till the end. Thank you for this, @DohertyShannen. So deeply sorry for your loss.”

Speaking of dogs…

“I have to practically beg my dog to cuddle.” — David Larter, naval warfare reporter, Defense News.

Montel Williams calls meh on Washington Examiner writer’s tweet

(Note to readers: At least Scarry doesn’t push payday loans.)

EDDIE SCARRY: “Eugene Robinson, without a flicker of irony, said on MSNBC just now that Trump’s CPAC speech was “rambling.” Maybe, but it was only 2hrs. ‘Morning Joe’ is 3hrs but instead of rambling they just repeat the same thing: ‘Trump outrageous. Trump outrageous.'”

MONTEL WILLIAMS: “Eh I’m so so on this tweet – feels forced… No pizzaz…”

EDDIE SCARRY: “I crave your approval, Montel.”

On ‘Leaving Neverland’

“It’s not normal for a grown man to sleep night after night, year after year, with young boys in their bed. Don’t @ me. Goodnight.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, Ellen Show.

‘Your boy was a pedophile’

“Michael Jackson [fans] please get a life. You are DMing and emailing a homosexual Iranian reporter who tweets about towels, elephants, and ADHD. You are not going to change my mind…your boy was a pedophile. Don’t even waste your time replying to tweets!” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag.

Also from Ali: “Think about it this way…. A thirty-five year old man asks you if your eight-year-old son can sleep in his bed and then he does…night after night. He also asks you if your eight-year-old son can live with him for a year without your presence. These are all facts.”