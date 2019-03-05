Watch Jon Rahm’s Fiancée Kelley Cahill Impressively Throw A Football

Professional golfer Jon Rahm’s future wife Kelley Cahill has a cannon for an arm.

Rahm shared some videos of Cahill, who he is engaged to, letting it rip. It's safe to say that she has a hell of a lot of arm talent.

For all we know, she might even be able to spin it right now better than Colin Kaepernick. At the very least, we have more film on her in the past two years than we do on Kaep.

Watch her send some balls downfield. I think you're going to be as impressed as I was.

Sign her up for a pro league stat! This seems like a perfect situation for the AAF. The Alliance of American football needs attention, and inking Cahill for a few reps seems like a great way to get publicity.

Again, we have no idea if Kaepernick can still throw a football. That’s an unanswered question. We know Cahill can rock it down the field.

Signing her up for a league sounds like a genius idea. What are we waiting for?

Get it done!

H/T: Busted Coverage