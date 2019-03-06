Amber Tamblyn Says ‘Deeply Misogynist Tone’ Of 2016 Election Set By Bernie Sanders

Amber Tamblyn said that the “deeply misogynist tone” of the 2016 election was first set by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries.

The comments came Wednesday on “The View” during a panel discussion about her new book called the “Era of Ignition” and what she said happened to Hillary Clinton during the primaries by Sanders. She also explained that President Donald Trump and his actions were only the “secondary tidal wave,” which she believes led to the former Democratic presidential nominee losing the election. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“But in the book you say and I am quoting you, ‘the deeply misogynist tone that spurred the 2016 election did not begin with Donald Trump, it began with Bernie Sanders,'” Joy Behar stated. “What do you mean by that?” (RELATED: Here Are The Three Democrats Who Voted Against Infanticide)

“What I mean by that and I understand too there are Russian bots at play. Between 2008 even, I think even and 2018 in specific I went to over 25 states,” the 35-year-old actress shared.

“So I met a lot of people. I understood that the tone was about mythologizing her [Clinton] into something that she wasn’t,” she added. “It was not about seeing this woman who was fully capable of leading the country, albeit her many flaws, it was about creating this character of what a woman is supposed to be or not supposed to be.”

Tamblyn continued and explained that it was “totally relatable to any woman” no matter what side of the political spectrum a person fell on.

“And I really saw that that that initial rumbling coming out of those primaries in that moment,” the “Joan of Arcadia” star explained. “That’s where I started to feel it and then Trump started to feel like this secondary tidal wave of cruelty in a certain sense and it set off a whole other dynamic.”

Tamblyn then admitted that the same thing is already happening and said she didn’t see it as “a coincidence” that so many women “out of the gate are running for president.”

Behar then prodded the actress to explain who she currently liked as a possible candidate.

“I genuinely like all of them and I think for me I’m not interested in endorsing any candidate or picking a specific person,” she replied, clarifying she likes all the women. And shared even if an “amazing conservative” woman ran she would vote Republican.