Is There A Rise In Anti-Semitism In The House?

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar made waves earlier this year when she one of the first Muslim women to join Congress.

But now she’s making waves with another apology following more remarks that many believe are anti-Semitic. Democratic leadership in the House have condemned her remarks, calling them “anti-Semitic” and “deeply offensive.” (RELATED: Pelosi Adds Anti-Muslim Bias Concerns To Omar Anti-Semitism Resolution)

Omar says that she “did not mean to offend the Jewish people,” and that she is opposed to the government of Israel and their actions against Palestine, but not Jewish people themselves.

Her words have caused backlash, and last week a poster depicting 9/11 with Omar’s face in front of it appeared in the West Virginia state Capitol. The poster displayed anti-Islamic sentiments, stating “Never forget’ – you said. . .” at the top, beneath which was written “I am the proof – you have forgotten,” under the picture of Omar.

GOP officials denounced this poster, declaring it “hate speech.”

Omar has also defended herself, saying, “A lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, [think] that everything we say about Israel [is] anti-Semitic because we are Muslim.”

