Paige VanZant Goes To Las Vegas, Wears Brace On Fractured Arm

Paige VanZant seems to be in really high spirits after fracturing her arm.

The UFC superstar revealed a few days ago that she once again fractured her arm. The photo was gross. Take a look at it below.

Well…. I fractured my arm again. So there’s that. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 1, 2019

UFC’s Paige VanZant says she’s suffered another arm fracture https://t.co/LDpUquJ2qf pic.twitter.com/XWroshSi0j — Bahia Fightwear (@bahiafightwear) March 1, 2019

Well, she didn't let the injury get her down. Early Wednesday morning, she posted a series of photos of herself in Las Vegas and a brace can clearly be seen on her right arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 5, 2019 at 11:03pm PST

I'm not a doctor, but I'm surprised they only put a brace on a fractured arm. I figured it'd be in a cast or something. Again, not a doctor but it looked super bad in the photo she shared.

Now, it seems like she’s not letting it get her down. That’s the type of attitude that we love here. Can’t let something like a broken arm disrupt a trip to Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 6, 2019 at 5:46pm PST

The biggest shame here is that it appeared like VanZant was slated to fight in April, and that’s obviously not going to happen.

There’s no chance Dana White is going to throw her in the octagon a couple months after another injury. It’s just not going to happen.

However, I hope she’s back sooner than later. The UFC is simply better when she’s on the top of her game. She rolled Rachael Ostovich, and she needs to keep the momentum going.

Let’s all hope she’s back soon. She’s got a very bright future ahead of her as long as she can remain healthy.

