Dan Patrick Says Scout Told Him He Believes Kyler Murray’s Height Is ‘Inflated’

Dan Patrick revealed a very interesting conversation he had with a trusted scout about Kyler Murray Wednesday.

Murray has been the talk of the football world ever since winning the Heisman, and as the draft talk gets cranked up. He measured above 5 ft. 10 in. at the combine. That seemed to settle and shut down some concerns over his height, but one scout isn’t buying it. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5‘10” At The Combine)

Patrick claimed that a scout he’s very close with believes Murray’s height at the combine is “inflated.” He also added that the scout told him, “If he refuses to measure at the Pro Day, it would be telling.”

Watch Patrick’s full comments about Murray and from the scout below.

This is why I love football so much. We now have conspiracy theories floating around about whether or not Murray or somebody else found a way to inflate his height.

Absolutely amazing on every level. Anybody who says they don’t love this drama is lying. This what makes the offseason great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Feb 25, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

The interesting part will be if Murray actually does refuse to get measured at his pro day. At that point, people are really going to ramp up the conspiracy talk.

Will it ultimately matter? Probably not. He’s either good enough to play in the NFL, or he’s not. Let’s let his play on the field do the talking for him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter