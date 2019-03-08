Bernie: Senate ‘Starves Little Children, Bombs Buses Of Children’

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders asserted that the U.S. Senate starves little children and bombs buses full of kids in an official campaign video released Friday.

The video was created with actress Sarah Silverman, and it starts with the senator saying that no one is allowed to use “bad words” in the Senate chamber. After Silverman acts shocked that she can’t use bad words in the Senate, Bernie follows up.

.@BernieSanders: We can’t even use dirty words,this is the US Senate@SarahKSilverman: I can’t?! Bernie: No, no, this is the US Senate, we just starve little children, we go bomb houses and buses of children, and we give tax breaks to billionaires, but we don’t use dirty words! pic.twitter.com/O52riuBMNT — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 8, 2019

“No, no, this is the U.S. Senate — we just starve little children, we go bomb houses and buses of children, and we give tax breaks to billionaires, but we don’t use dirty words!” Sanders chided.

Surprisingly, this is a video put out by Bernie's campaign committee, People for Bernie. The group also sent a tweet afterward that attempted to fundraise off the video, saying "put $2.70 in the swear jar."

Put $2.70 in the swear jar: https://t.co/E8edTQ2Xzr — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 8, 2019

Sanders recently announced he would run for president as a Democrat in the 2020 election. He held multiple rallies in New York and Iowa to kick off his race.