Calling All Male Editors: This Female Journo Wants You To Hire Her, But Please, No D–k Talk

In honor of International Women’s Day, a female journalist is calling on male editors to do the “ultimate” act toward respecting women: HIRE HER.

This would be Maya Kosoff, a former writer at Vanity Fair who almost went to work for Gawker 2.0. Back in January, things totally crashed and burned when she learned that editorial director Carson Griffith had too much of a dirty mind for their taste — you name it, race, penis size, poor people. She and fellow new hire Anna Breslaw were the site’s only two hires. They both walked.

this international women’s day, please consider doing the ultimate move to respect women: hiring me — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) March 8, 2019

In a letter to her would-be superiors, Kasoff and Breslaw wrote: “We’re disappointed it ended this way, but we can’t continue to work under someone who is antithetical to our sensibility and journalistic ethics, or for an employer who refuses to listen to the women who work for him when it’s inconvenient,” Kosoff and Breslaw wrote.

That “employer” was CEO Bryan Goldberg.

Now Kasoff wants a job in a new harassment-free workplace.

“a timely joke, ha ha,” you may say, reading this tweet. but actually i would LOVE a JOB with coworkers and benefits and—if i’m being greedy—a harassment-free workplace? i can write, edit, manage, consult, and, astonishingly, do more than 280 characters of stuff. let’s talk! — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) March 8, 2019

She goes on to say it’s ok for a man to send her money, even if he can’t actually hire her. So what would he be paying her for exactly? Maybe she is considering it charity. As MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski might advise, “KNOW YOUR WORTH!”

“and if you’re a man reading this tweet who can’t hire me but would like to help, well, my venmo is the same as my twitter handle!” she wrote.

But please forgive her for being so, well, forward, and for “having” to write this in the first place.

She wrote, “Also PLEASE know that having to write a self-promotional and earnest thread like this makes me cringe SO much harder than it could possibly make you cringe to read it. thanks!!!”