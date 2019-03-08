“The Simpsons” Are Removing An Iconic Michael Jackson Episode

“The Simpsons” is pulling a classic episode featuring the voice of deceased singer Michael Jackson from circulation, the show’s producer announced Friday.

The move comes after the premiere of HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which highlights child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. (RELATED: UK Michael Jackson Fans Protest Broadcast Of ‘Leaving Neverland’)

The episode in question is a 1991 episode titled “Stark Raving Dad,” which will no longer be shown on air. Executive Producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal that he “feels clearly the only choice to make.”

“I’m against book burning of any kind. But this is our book, and we’re allowed to take out a chapter,” Brooks said.

Jackson died in 2008 at the age of 50, but his legacy has recently faced increased scrutiny since the announcement of the film. (RELATED: Three Michael Jackson Songs On Posthumous Record Allegedly Fakes)

Fox’s @TheSimpsons Season 3 episode “Stark Raving Dad” will be removed from circulation because of the sexual assault accusations made in HBO’s “#LeavingNeverland” documentary,https://t.co/WLIyWwxgkU — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) March 8, 2019



Jackson has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse over the past quarter-century but denied all allegations while he was still alive. Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for allegedly violating a non-disparagement agreement from a contract signed by Jackson and the network in 1992.

Follow William Davis on Twitter