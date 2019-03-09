Howard Dean: Fox News Is A ‘Propaganda Outlet’ Like Russian TV

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean compared Russian TV with Fox News in a Saturday interview.

“I think the network changed dramatically. I used to go on Fox on Chris’ Sunday show. He is tough but very fair,” Dean said during the interview on CNN.

“There are a few decent journalists on Fox. Although, there are a lot fewer than there used to be. Jane Mayer was right in the article in the New York Times [sic], if you have a relationship with the most corrupt president in the history of the United States, you are feeding him the news, he is calling your hosts all the time. This is not a true news outlet.”

“This is a propaganda outlet,” Dean concluded. “I would no more have us go on Fox News than I would on RT Russian Television.”

Current DNC Chair Tom Perez announced that the party would not host any debates on the network Wednesday, following an article in the New Yorker that accused the network of acting as a propaganda arm of the Trump White House.(RELATED: Hannity: DNC Not Giving Fox News A Presidential Debate Is ‘Pretty Gutless’)

“Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates,” Perez said in a press statement. “Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

President Donald Trump was quick to respond, tweeting, “Democrats just blocked Fox News from holding a debate.”

“Good, then I think I’ll do the same thing with the Fake News Networks and the Radical Left Democrats in the General Election debates!”