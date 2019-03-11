Aaron Carter Says He’d Fight Wade Robson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations

Aaron Carter said that he would punch Wade Robson in the face if he tries to use the pop singer’s name in his allegations against Michael Jackson again.

Carter was on “TMZ Live” on Monday to defend Michael Jackson against the sexual abuse allegations. Carter passionately believes that the allegations must be false because he claims they don’t match his experiences at Neverland.

Carter specifically talked about a tweet reportedly made from one of Robson’s accounts implying that Carter was also abused by Jackson or knew about the alleged abuse. The tweet is in response to someone calling Robson a liar, to which he responds, “I’m not alone, you ask @aaroncarter.”

Carter claims that he was never sexually abused by Jackson despite all of the allegations by men who claim they were abused as young boys at Neverland. He thinks Robson and James Safechuck are lying because they’re only speaking out now after Jackson has died. (RELATED: UK Michael Jackson Fans Protest Broadcast Of ‘Leaving Neverland’)

In “Leaving Neverland,” Robson and Safechuck detail allegations of sexual abuse while spending time with Jackson as young boys.

“Why not do it when he was alive, man? Why not do it while he was being accused of all of these molestation charges? Why not do it then because then you actually indict a perpetrator,” Carter told TMZ.

Robson’s attorney has since told TMZ that the tweet that has Carter upset did not come from Robson himself and that his social media accounts have been hacked.