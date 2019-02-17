Vans Store Employee Fired After Telling 14-Year-Old ‘F*ck You’ For Wearing MAGA Hat

A Vans store employee at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas was terminated after saying “f*ck you” to a 14-year-old customer who wore a red MAGA hat into the store.

The incident occurred on Sunday and its aftermath was recorded and posted to social media. In a video, the teenager’s mother confronts the employee, then takes the issue up with the store manager.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. A Vans store employee at Oak Park Mall, Kansas told a 14-year-old “f*ck you” for wearing a MAGA hat. Let’s get him fired. pic.twitter.com/PNkPqAxBci — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 17, 2019

“He did nothing to you,” the mother told the employee. “What did you say to my son, to my 14-year-old?”

“I’m sure he’s heard it before,” the employee responded.

“Where’s your manager?” she said. “Let’s go.”

The mother then told the manager that the employee told her son to take off his hat. “Then he said F you to my son. My son said nothing to him, did nothing …” (RELATED: Random Stranger Takes Kid’s MAGA Hat, Then Tosses Drink On Him)

The Daily Caller reached out to Vans Corporate offices, who responded with a statement.

“Our focus is to provide the best customer service experience,” a Vans Corporate employee told The Daily Caller. “We did let this employee go. He is no longer with our company. The actions and comments from this employee at the Oak Park location is in contrast with our values and beliefs.”

“We have taken care of the situation,” she added, describing the employee’s actions as having “harassed a young male with a Trump hat.”

Follow Scott on Twitter