Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Give Fans Sneak Peek At Gorgeous Beachside Proposal

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gave their followers a sneak peek at the exciting moment the two got engaged with a series of shots shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actress posted a handful of pictures showing her wearing a cream-colored sheer outfit with her beau down on one knee popping the big question during their trip to the Bahamas. In one picture, the “Second Act” star and New York Yankees slugger embraced with the ocean in the background.

She didn’t have to explain much about the stunning picture and captioned her post simply, “3.9.19.”(RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The Major League Baseball star later shared his own picture from the day and captioned it, “Locking it down #futuremrsrodriguez.”

The “World of Dance” star and baseball legend surprised fans on Saturday when the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker posted a picture of the $1.8 million engagement ring on her finger. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She captioned the post with no words and just a whole bunch of heart emojis.

In December, Lopez made headlines following her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when she got very red and embarrassed talking about her relationship after the host suggested that the best present A-Rod could give her for Christmas was to propose.

Lopez reaction truly says it all.

The celebrity duo first sparked dating rumors back in 2017 and have been “together a couple of years,” according to the actress.