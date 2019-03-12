Nancy Pelosi Says She Won’t Impeach Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a recent interview with The Washington Post that she does not support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

She rejects pushing the impeachment agenda without clear-cut proof that the president has done something illegal. Though this is the first time she has given a direct interview on the topic, this policy does not actually stray from her previous stance on this subject.

As Speaker of the House, she appears to be reigning in control of House Democrats, positioning herself strategically. If the special counsel’s investigation find no “collusion,” she will not have to apologize.

Her stance also gives others in the Democratic Party a better position in the upcoming 2020 race. Trump has already started using the impeachment issue to rally his base.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path,” Pelosi said in her interview.

Pelosi has clearly seen the writing on the wall, and understands this issue could turn voters away from the Democratic Party. (RELATED: Al Green Breaks With Pelosi — Vows To Force Impeachment Vote)

Unless collusion is found, getting the votes needed in the Senate to approve the impeachment of the president is highly unlikely. And the failed impeachment of Trump would surely play into his 2020 campaign strategy.

