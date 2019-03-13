Hannah Brown Becomes Next ‘Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown, known as Hannah B., was announced Tuesday night as the next Bachelorette during the finale of “The Bachelor.”

Chris Harrison brought the former Miss Alabama on stage for her debut as the next Bachelorette to talk about if she was open to finding love again.

“It didn’t happen for me my first time around, but I do believe that it can happen. I’m so grateful and honored that people saw my heart … And hopefully somebody will share their heart with me,” Brown told Harrison.

Bachelor Nation obviously had mixed views about Hannah B. being the next Bachelorette. This doesn’t surprise me, but I definitely want to give her the benefit of the doubt. It makes sense to be nervous and awkward when you’re meeting guys that you are potentially going to date.

At least that’s how it works in the real world. I like that they’re making the show more realistic.

Hannah B. is awkward and sometimes can’t put together a complete sentence, but it comes off as authentic. On the finale, she got to meet five of her contestants and it definitely could have gone a little better. It was endearing though.

Brown found out she would be tapped to be the next Bachelorette three weeks ago during a phone call with Harrison, according to Entertainment Tonight. She seemed genuinely shocked when Harrison said, “I’m not asking you, I’m telling you. You’re the Bachelorette.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Demi Opens Up About ‘Women Tell All’ Fight)

Hannah B’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres May 13.

See some fan reactions to Alabama Hannah being the next Bachelorette below.

I had major secondhand embarrassment while watching Hannah B. That was horrible. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5N6KIuaEMK — Allie (@GoodOlAllie) March 13, 2019

7 billion people in the world and they choose Hannah B for the bachelorette… pic.twitter.com/o25PpvnOgO — Kayle (@kaylewisniewski) March 13, 2019

No matter your opinion, Hannah B.’s genuine shock about The Bachelorette experience was authentic. She’s awkward, relatable, and one of the most real bachelorettes we’ve ever had. Here’s to the most interesting season, yet!!!! #TheBachelorette — Sydney Jones (@sydneyannejones) March 13, 2019