Afternoon Mirror: Lefty TV Journos Have Personality Tips For Beto

“Man, I’m just born to be in it.”

— Beto O’Rourke, Democratic presidential hopeful, in a story for Vanity Fair, upon announcing his 2020 run for the White House.

SPOTTED: Ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg shows up to Roger Stone’s hearing

“BONUS Sighted at Stone’s hearing, former Trump aide Sam Nunberg. No business at court, Nunberg says, ‘I’m just here for the circus.'” — Spencer Hsu, legal reporter, The Washington Post.

Quick Q: “Is it too late for ⁦‪@DanCrenshawTX‬⁩ to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?” — Jon Levine, media editor, TheWrap. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) spoke at the annual Washington Congressional Dinner Tuesday night. Watch his speech on C-SPAN here.

CBS’s Gayle King is getting a piece of Beto

“Gayle King sitting down with Beto O’Rourke today in Iowa — portion airs tonight on ‘CBS Evening News’ and interview on Friday’s ‘CBS This Morning.'” — Michael Calderone, Politico.

Beto protests a NYT story about his more depressive stage of life

“In VF, Beto objects to NYT story on NY years, which he says depicts him as ‘aimless & depressed.’ Words he used w/ me: ‘rootless,’ ‘sad case,’ ‘in the dumps.’ Anyway. Will be interesting to watch him process coverage as POTUS contender, not TX underdog.” — Matt Flegenheimer, NYT. Read that story here.

AOC wants help furniture shopping (because she’s running out of money)

“Is Instagram still down? Bc after 2 months almost furnitureless in DC I am trying to take you all on the riveting adventure of getting: a chair. (Also, if you had to start a new apt from scratch, what would be the first 5 pieces of furniture/items you would get? Asking for me.)” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (RELATED:

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews has other thrill up his leg

“Chris Matthews is feeling that thrill up his leg again!!!! ‘That cover is the best kiss I’ve seen for a candidate in a long time.'” — Cameron Cawthorne, media reporter, Washington Free Beacon.

The Observers

“Annie Leibowitz photo spreads are never accidents.” — Chuck Todd, MSNBC on Wednesday afternoon.

“Beto O’Rourke has to be careful that he doesn’t come across as too self-absorbed, too full of his own persona.” — John Harwood, MSNBC on Wednesday afternoon.

Rolling Stone writer apologizes for coming across as ‘uber-privileged’

“A lot of people have made some excellent points about how this came off as tone-deaf/uber-privileged and I acknowledge and apologize for that! My alma mater is one of like 3-4 things I do truly love in the world so I wanted to give it a lil shoutout but yes, I see how it came off. Also Lena Dunham was one of the first people I ever interviewed (for the Oberlin review, natch) and while I think she is *problematic* she was EXTREMELY nice and funny and charming and i am overall proud she is an ambassador for our weird little community. This is a v. earnest tweet so I apologize in advance, but the whole college admissions scandal makes me feel lucky to have graduated from a place like @oberline. Everyone I went to school with was smart and passionate and engaged, and most importantly had a great deal of integrity.” — EJ Dickson, Rolling Stone.

Unbelievable photo of Pelosi and Trump

.@realDonaldTrump and @SpeakerPelosi pass each other during a Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/lwf3XOMHBu — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 14, 2019

Gossip Roundup

WaPo kisses up to Media Matters prez who wrote an anti-Semitic blog. Here.

Female freshman lawmaker… goes to work in two different shoes. Here.

Meawnwhile, WaPo has been eviscerating FNC host Tucker Carlson for old interviews he had with shock jock Bubba The Love Sponge. WaPo‘s “reported” opinion blogger Erik Wemple detests Carlson. At least part of that is based on the fact that Wemple absolutely bombed on Carlson’s show. Wemple’s bug-eyed expression has now been turned into a coffee mug that Carlson’s gives to guests and friends.

Media Matters prez… wrote about “Japs, Jewry and Trannies” in a blog he said was a failed attempt at satire. Here.

Airlines regrets… telling a woman to cover up. Here.

Actress Rosario Dawson really is… dating presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Here.