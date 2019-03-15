‘Billions’ Returns To Showtime For Season 4 March 17

“Billions” will return to Showtime for its fourth season this Sunday.

As everybody knows, I’m a huge fan of the show, which follows Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) as he navigates and dominates the financial world.

It’s absolutely awesome. I can watch episodes for hours on repeat without any problem at all. That’s why I’m so juiced for the fourth season.

Season 3 ended with an apparent alliance between Bobby and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who had been his nemesis in earlier seasons. It also saw Taylor Mason put herself on a collision course as she started a competing firm. (RELATED: Watch The Electric First Preview For Season Four Of The Hit Show ‘Billions‘)

Judging from the previews, the new season is going to be incredible. Give them a watch below:

If you’re not already watching “Billions,” then you absolutely should give it a shot. It’s one of the best shows on TV right now, and we all know how high my standards are on such issues.

Tune in this Sunday to find out what kind of boom season four starts off with.

