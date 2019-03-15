Multiple Fatalities Reported In Mass Shooting At New Zealand Mosques

A gunman opened fire at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand, reportedly killing multiple people Friday afternoon.

The police said they have one individual in custody but they are unsure if there are more people who were involved in the attack, according to The New York Times.

The Washington Times reported that the shooter broadcast the shooting on Facebook Live and identified the account user as “Brenton Tarrant.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labeled it in a press conference as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” adding that “what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

“We are dealing with a very serious and tragic series of events,” New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said, according to CNN. “They involve an active shooter, they involve multiple fatalities.” (RELATED: RELATED: 6 Children Among 10 Killed In Deadly Brazil School Shooting)

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says many affected by shootings at Christchurch mosques may be immigrants: “They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.” pic.twitter.com/Id6ft1nZlA — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 15, 2019

The massacre in New Zealand was allegedly filmed by the shooter and live-streamed on social media. Police say there could be more than one gunman. Reports say a suspect has been arrested, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant. pic.twitter.com/Xl70zUlmtO — Domenic Fazioli (@DomenicFazioli) March 15, 2019

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush says gunmen have attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. He said there are multiple casualties, and one person has been arrested. https://t.co/klP0f9hY03 — NPR (@NPR) March 15, 2019

This story is still developing…

