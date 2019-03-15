Multiple Fatalities Reported In Mass Shooting At New Zealand Mosques

Mike Brest | Reporter

A gunman opened fire at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand, reportedly killing multiple people Friday afternoon.

The police said they have one individual in custody but they are unsure if there are more people who were involved in the attack, according to The New York Times.

The Washington Times reported that the shooter broadcast the shooting on Facebook Live and identified the account user as “Brenton Tarrant.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labeled it in a press conference as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” adding that “what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

“We are dealing with a very serious and tragic series of events,” New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said, according to CNN. “They involve an active shooter, they involve multiple fatalities.” (RELATED: RELATED: 6 Children Among 10 Killed In Deadly Brazil School Shooting) 

This story is still developing…

