Conservatives Defend Chelsea Clinton After Video Of Confrontation Goes Viral

Mike Brest | Reporter

Conservatives came to Chelsea Clinton’s defense after a video surfaced of a New York University student verbally berating her on Friday at a vigil to honor the people who died in the New Zealand shooting.

The confrontation took place a day after a man opened fire inside two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left at least 49 people dead.

WATCH:

“This right here is the result of the massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you have put out into the world,” one student said to Clinton. “I want you to know that. I want you to feel that deep inside. The 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.”

Clinton, who’s pregnant, responded by apologizing for making the students uncomfortable. The students were angry about her interactions with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The student was referencing the comments Clinton made about Omar last month after the Minnesota congresswoman accused the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying pro-Israel support(RELATED: House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout)

Clinton tweeted to Omar after the accusation, saying, “Co-signed as an American. We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism.”

The two of them then tweeted to each other, both showing a willingness to discuss Clinton’s discomfort with Omar’s tweet.

The student seemed to suggest that her comments led to an avalanche of criticism against one of the first Muslim congresswomen in Congress. Omar’s comments were widely criticized by members of both political parties, and she eventually apologized and deleted the tweet. Conservatives and liberals both tweeted defenses of Clinton.

The video of the students confronting Clinton went viral and conservatives like Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld tweeted their support of Clinton.

“Fox & Friends” also ran a segment about the confrontation on Saturday with Ed Henry saying she had nothing to apologize for.

Follow Mike on Twitter

Tags : chelsea clinton ilhan omar nyu
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller