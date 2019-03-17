Venezuelans Who’ve Fled Socialism Shred ‘Hands Off Venezuela’ Protesters

WATCH:

Dueling protests over the crisis in Venezuela took place in D.C. at Lafayette Square near the White House on Saturday.

Dozens of Venezuelans who’ve fled socialism held a counter-protest against “Hands Off Venezuela,” the American group that’s against any sort of U.S. intervention in the Latin American country.

The counter-protesters say they support the Trump administration’s handling of the situation in Venezuela and say they support the opposition leader Juan Guaido. (RELATED: ‘Hands Off Venezuela’ Protesters Say They Would Trade Trump for Socialist Dictator Maduro.)

“Since Donald Trump is supporting Venezuela, a lot of people are saying then this must be bad,” said Freddy Cova, who was part of the counter protest.

—————————-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

