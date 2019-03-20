See Map Of The Different March Madness Championship Predictions By State, Duke Leads With 20

Large portions of the country think Duke will be cutting down the nets when March Madness ends.

Sportsbetting.ag put together a map with each state’s most popular championship prediction based off geotagged Twitter data, and Duke was the favorite in 20 states. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Gonzaga is in second with nine states picking them to win. You can see the full map below.

First off, is anybody even surprised Duke is the heavy favorite in nearly half the country? I don’t think so. I’ve been saying for the past few days that they look borderline unstoppable, and anybody with eyes probably agrees.

Coach K’s guy’s out here determined to take souls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 19, 2019 at 7:56pm PDT

Secondly, I love the fact Wisconsin is all in on the Badgers, a five seed, winning the tournament. That’s the kind of confidence that sets us apart from the rest of the country.

Sure, we’ve looked terrible at times down the stretch. You think that’s going to slow us down one bit? Not a snowball’s chance in hell. (RELATED: Watch Wisc onsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

We’re all in. Put Duke, Virginia or anybody else in front of us, and we’ll do what we always do. Ball out and win games when the lights are on and the stakes are high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 18, 2019 at 5:41pm PDT

Finally, I love the delusion of people in Nevada. The Wolfpack are a seven seed, and people think they actually have a legit shot at winning the whole damn thing.

Good for them. Life must be easy when you live with that level of delusion. I almost envy that kind of blind optimism because Nevada’s best case scenario is to get murdered in the second round by Michigan.

I guess Vegas really can rattle the brain after enough time.