Texas Man Tests Petco’s Any Leashed Pet Policy By Bringing Steer To Houston Store

When two Texans found out that the popular pet store Petco supposedly welcomes all leashed pets in their stores, they decided to put that rule to the ultimate test.

The two men brought their leashed steer to a Houston-area Petco. Vincent Browning and Shelly Lumpkin, of Atascocita, Texas, brought their African Watusi steer, Oliver, into the Petco on a leash. (RELATED: Quarterback AJ McCarron Signs With The Houston Texans For $3 Million)

Browning shared the interaction on his Facebook page on Monday. He wrote, “The awesome crew at Petco-Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms. The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location … our favorite Petco BY FAR!!

The video has received over 500,000 views as of the publication of this piece.

Oliver the steer is trained by Browning to compete in rodeos and other shows. Even though his specific weight is unknown, African Watusi bulls can weigh up to 1,600 pounds, according to Fox News.

African Watusi on a leash spotted at Petco in Atascocita https://t.co/ji8rB9HfZq pic.twitter.com/Yft4dJVvNW — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 20, 2019

Oliver has his own Facebook page where Browning posts photos of the bull and announces places where Oliver is making appearances around the Houston area.

As a native Houstonian, seeing a leashed bull enter a Petco would not shock me. In Texas, you’ll occasionally see a person riding a horse down the side of a street. All this story shows is that everything is truly bigger and better in Texas.