CNN Analysts Forced To Admit Mueller Report Vindicates Trump

CNN pundits are admitting that Mueller’s final report vindicates President Donald Trump, undercutting the frenzied coverage the network has given the Russia investigation since its inception.

Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on Russian collusion to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, finally wrapping up a 22-month investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. (RELATED: Mueller Submits Report To Justice Department)

While the contents of the report are not public, Mueller issued no additional indictments with the submission of his report.

CNN political analyst Gloria Borger admitted that the president is “vindicated” by the conclusion of the probe, but did so in a roundabout way, focusing on the political implications for the president’s past critiques of the Mueller team.

“So if, if as Jeffrey is saying, they get great news, the great news is, first of all, there’s no more indictments. But if suddenly the president has to say those angry Democrats who were working with Bob Mueller were actually just part of a Justice Department doing its job after he has criticized the Justice Department, then he’s now vindicated.”

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin agreed with Borger’s assessment that the report is good for Trump and many of his associates and family members.

“Let’s be specific. This is really good news for a lot of people around Donald Trump. Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Jerome Corsi, the writer who had a draft indictment presented to him by Mueller’s office and they decided not to go forward with this. Let’s be fair here. There has been a lot of suspicion around certain people. And a lot of negative things have been said and imputation of criminal activity. Mueller has said, ‘I am not proceeding.’ There is no better news to receive than you are not being indicted by the United States government.”

CNN justice reporter Evan Perez piled on the wave of admissions from pundits that Trump emerged from the Mueller investigation largely unscathed.

“After an investigation that has frankly clouded his administration since the beginning of his presidency. The president can begin to probably breathe a little easier that the idea that his vindication is coming. He knows that so far from the Mueller investigation, the public information that’s been released by Robert Mueller, there’s been nothing that comes close to what looks like collusion or conspiracy, which has been at the focus of this investigation, the idea that there was somebody in the president’s campaign who was colluding with the Russians.”

The lack of indictments related to Russian collusion is a striking blow for a news network that covered the investigation incessantly and even authored several false reports about it.

CNN reporter Maeve Reston admitted last January that Russia is “all we talk about at CNN,” and seemed surprised that average Americans were not as obsessed with the collusion narrative as journalists. In February 2018, chief international correspondent Matthew Chance went dumpster diving for collusion evidence in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The network, ever desperate to get the biggest scoop on the Russia probe, falsely claimed as far back as June 2016 that Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia. In December 2017, CNN inaccurately said that Donald Trump Jr. had special access to Democratic documents stolen by WikiLeaks. (RELATED: The List Of CNN’s Bungled Reporting Is A Sight To Behold)