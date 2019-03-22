Lori Loughlin Allegedly Agreed To Lie If Questioned By The IRS

Lori Loughlin reportedly agreed to tell the IRS that the $500,000 she paid in bribes to secure her daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California (USC) as part of a nationwide scam were “donations.”

Loughlin and college admissions scammer Rick Singer were secretly recorded during a phone conversation on Nov. 29, according to the criminal complaint filed last week and obtained by Page Six.

Singer, per orders by the FBI, reveals to Loughlin that his charity company was being audited by the IRS.

“I told Moss already and I wanted to make sure that you knew, as well, if they happened to call you, is that nothing has been said about the girls, your donations helping the girls get into USC to do…crew even though they didn’t do crew,” Singer told her. (RELATED: Both Of Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Could Reportedly Be Banned From USC)

Loughlin responded, “So we just have to say we made a donation to your foundation and that’s it, end of story.”

Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to USC as members of the crew team, even though neither one had ever participated in the sport.

Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in the case. Huffman has been accused of paying $15,000 to have someone take the SAT in place of her daughter.