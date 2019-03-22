Planned Parenthood President Says Being Called ‘Trump’s Nightmare’ Is A ‘Badge Of Honor’

Following her appearance on Comedy Central with Trevor Noah, Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen tweeted Friday that she will wear as a “badge of honor” the label of “Trump’s nightmare,” which Noah bestowed on her during the show.

Wen tweeted, “Last night, I was on @TheDailyShow to talk about Planned Parenthood’s incredible life-saving work. @Trevornoah called me @realDonaldTrump’s “nightmare” — a badge of honor I proudly wear as we fight for our patients, our rights & our future!”

During Noah’s show Thursday evening, Wen advocated for universal healthcare, claiming that sickness originates from “systemic issues.”

“In working in the ER, I saw that what’s making people sick isn’t just the illness that they have, its also systemic issues. And that’s why I truly believe that healthcare has to be a human right that’s guaranteed to all and not just a privilege available to some,” she said.

Wen also went on to claim that the healthcare services provided by Planned Parenthood should not be considered political in nature.

When Noah directly addressed to topic of abortion in the interview, Wen characterized the procedure as “standard” and just normal “healthcare.”

“Abortion is a standard medical procedure, that one fourth of women will have in their lifetime. It’s part of the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, which is healthcare, and its important for us to speak about abortion in that context,” she explained. (RELATED: Gov. Northam: ‘I Don’t Have Any Regrets’ About Infanticide Comments)

At one point in the interview, Wen accused Trump of lying about late-term abortion practices and post-birth abortion claims:

We have to call out President Trump for what he is doing, which is lying. What he is saying has no basis in medicine or reality. And here are the facts: about 99% of abortions occur before 21 weeks; those that occur later in pregnancy are because something in the pregnancy has gone very wrong … these are extremely difficult, hugely personal and challenging circumstances that women and families find themselves in and they deserve our compassion, and President Trump is exploiting their pain for political gain and I say to him, “Shame on you, President Trump.”

Noah concluded the interview by telling Wen, “I’ll tell you this much, you are a doctor who is a woman, who is running Planned Parenthood, who finished college and is an immigrant. You are literally Trump’s nightmare.”