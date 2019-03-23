Chelsea Handler Says She’s ‘Very Sexually Attracted’ To Robert Mueller

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted that she is “very sexually attracted” to special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If I’m being completely honest, I am very sexually attracted to Robert Mueller,” Handler tweeted. “I know it’s not meant to be, but that doesn’t mean I won’t hang a poster of him above my bed.”

The Handler tweet was in response to Friday’s news that the completed Mueller report had been delivered to Attorney General William Barr. It was unclear whether the liberal comedian understood that the report didn’t include any new indictments of President Donald Trump or anyone else associated with him. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Chooses ‘National Coming Out Day’ To Imply That Lindsey Graham Is ‘Closeted’)

Several were quick to mock Handler on Twitter, but the reactions were best summed up by mixed martial artist Ben Askren, who tweeted: “You have issues, get help.”

You have issues, get help. Boom Roasted. https://t.co/ULjMnVyEI7 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 23, 2019

